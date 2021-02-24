Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Announces Earnings Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 15.65-16.85 EPS.

JAZZ traded up $16.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.62. 148,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,635. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average is $148.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $172.67.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

