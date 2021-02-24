JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,676. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 300.12, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $41.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

