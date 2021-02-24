JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Lifted by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 190.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,698 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 3.6% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $24,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 880.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.28. 408,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,462,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

