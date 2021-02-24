JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JD Health International in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF)

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online healthcare services, such as online consultation and prescription renewal, chronic disease management, family doctor, and consumer healthcare services, as well as health management and intelligent healthcare solutions.

