JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $790.67

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 790.67 ($10.33) and traded as high as GBX 842.80 ($11.01). JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) shares last traded at GBX 839.60 ($10.97), with a volume of 963,696 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on JD. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 892 ($11.65).

The stock has a market cap of £8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 825.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 790.67.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

