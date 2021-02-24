Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €14.00 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.78 ($18.57).

AOX stock traded up €0.26 ($0.31) on Wednesday, hitting €14.01 ($16.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.18. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

