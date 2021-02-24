Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$9.44

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 33.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.91.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) alerts:

Shares of ACB traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.96.

In other news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.