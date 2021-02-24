Jefferies Financial Group Raises Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$29.09

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$27.78 to C$29.09 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 34.33% from the company’s previous close.

WEED has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.28.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$44.30. 838,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,220. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. The company has a market cap of C$16.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.88. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$12.96 and a 12-month high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

