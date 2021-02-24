Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NSRGY opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $314.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average of $116.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 12.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

