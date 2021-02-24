Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$25.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.21%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

