Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on THK Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of THK in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK’s FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on THKLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of THKLY opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. THK has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -434.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

