Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Plans $1.00 Semi-Annual Dividend

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Shares of JFWV stock remained flat at $$85.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.00. Jefferson Security Bank has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $97.00.

Get Jefferson Security Bank alerts:

Jefferson Security Bank Company Profile

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement account, certificates of deposit, and overdraft protection products.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferson Security Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferson Security Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.