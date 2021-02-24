JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 28.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $2,414,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JELD traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,083. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $30.08.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.