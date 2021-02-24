Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,269 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Automatic Data Processing worth $319,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.88. 31,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $179.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

