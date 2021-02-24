Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,819,000 after acquiring an additional 478,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 47.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,591,000 after acquiring an additional 383,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,407,000 after acquiring an additional 275,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 330.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 273,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth $19,256,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

HRC stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.00. 1,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,295. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

