Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,170 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.05. 32,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.