Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,088 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Intuit worth $413,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after buying an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $399.32. The company had a trading volume of 82,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,169. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.77.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

