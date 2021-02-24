Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 54,808 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,223,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 3.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Pfizer worth $413,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

PFE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. 444,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,566,492. The company has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

