Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 51,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,624. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $87.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

