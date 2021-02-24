Jensen Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 2.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $294,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,478,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 164,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 231,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 158,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

BR stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $144.41. 7,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,163. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

