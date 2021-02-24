Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $164.67 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,822,259 shares during the period. V.F. makes up approximately 1.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of V.F. worth $164,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after acquiring an additional 177,908 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after buying an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,390,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. 19,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,635. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -613.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.28. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.