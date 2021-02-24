Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.42. 7,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,666. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $42,484.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,235 shares of company stock worth $3,405,318 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

