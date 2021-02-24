Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after buying an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Kroger by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after buying an additional 2,237,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Kroger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after buying an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,413,731. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

