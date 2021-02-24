Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Landstar System worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.29. 1,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.57. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

