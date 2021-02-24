Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $244.48 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 749,166 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of United Parcel Service worth $244,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.29. 53,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,336. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

