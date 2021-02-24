Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 120.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.37. 30,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

