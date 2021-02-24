Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after purchasing an additional 803,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701,488 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 501,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $92.05. 29,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,309. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

