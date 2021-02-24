Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $670.90 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 5.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $670,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,359. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

