Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

