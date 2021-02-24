Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,407 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Adobe by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 19.0% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.27. 87,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.06 and its 200 day moving average is $481.16. The stock has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

