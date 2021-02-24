Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,427 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Procter & Gamble worth $239,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.37. The stock had a trading volume of 196,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $313.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.02.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

