Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,082,107 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 139,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $76.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.