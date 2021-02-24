Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,007 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,014,664 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Starbucks worth $322,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,157. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

