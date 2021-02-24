Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,736 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 3.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $434,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,486. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

