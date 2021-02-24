Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,340 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. 1,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,716. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

