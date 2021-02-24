Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,590 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 66.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after acquiring an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1,501.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 226,189 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,088 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 71.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,287 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of CRI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,632. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average is $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

