Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,220 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,330 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $114.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.18. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

