Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.15. 17,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average is $112.83. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

