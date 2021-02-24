JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.88

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 13894160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

