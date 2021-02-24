Jibrel Network Price Up 53.6% Over Last Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $14.63 million and approximately $248,459.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,084,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

