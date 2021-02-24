JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CICC Research downgraded JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of JKS traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,379,000 after buying an additional 665,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 366,440 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after acquiring an additional 436,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,048 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.