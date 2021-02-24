JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $53.97. Approximately 2,471,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,057,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKS. CICC Research cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

