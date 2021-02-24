JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) (LON:JKX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.48

JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) (LON:JKX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.48 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 28.40 ($0.37). JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 246,890 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £47.22 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

