JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $115.17

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.17 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.50). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 411,274 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £634.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

