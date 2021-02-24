JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Up 14.9% After Insider Buying Activity

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s share price shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.10. 363,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 720,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Specifically, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,674 shares of company stock valued at $244,526. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get JMP Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.