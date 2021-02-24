Jobchain (JOB) Trading Up 41.6% Over Last Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 41.6% against the dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $5.24 million and $161,459.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00056115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.00751131 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00034832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00040265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060661 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,277.49 or 0.04515657 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,010,300,247 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

