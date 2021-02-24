John B. Hess Sells 50,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,303,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.80. 4,248,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hess by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.