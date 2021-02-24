John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.60% of John Bean Technologies worth $563,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $144.96. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

