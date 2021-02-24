John Diddams Sells 200,000 Shares of Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ARX.AX) (ASX:ARX) Stock

Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ARX.AX) (ASX:ARX) insider John Diddams sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.85), for a total transaction of A$238,600.00 ($170,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.45.

Aroa Biosurgery Limited, a regenerative medicine company, develops and manufactures medical devices for wound and tissue repair in the United States and internationally. Its products include Endoform Natural and Endoform Antimicrobia for treating acute and chronic wounds; Myriad, an implant and dermal procedures for soft tissue repair, reinforcement, and complex wounds; and Reinforced Bioscaffolds, a biologics and synthetics product used in surgical ventral hernia repair solutions.

