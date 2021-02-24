John F. Mccool Sells 84 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total value of $25,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ANET traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,337. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.01 and its 200-day moving average is $258.21.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,987,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Read More: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.